Local Narcotics Task Force Obtains Warrants for 43 Individuals for Heroin Use, Distribution

Detectives from the Prince William County-Manassas City-Manassas Park Narcotics Task Force joined law enforcement agencies from across the region, June 14, in a continued large-scale campaign to combat heroin use and distribution in our area.

As a result of this operation, detectives from the joint Prince William County Task Force obtained warrants for 43 individuals.

For the names of the suspects arrested or still being sought in this operation, please click here.

The Department joined other agencies in this effort including law enforcement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Loudoun County, City of Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Fairfax City and Virginia State Police.

This latest regional effort is the second regional campaign in Northern Virginia focused on the growing heroin epidemic being seen across the nation. In Prince William County, the arrests sought to curb and deter the distribution and possession of heroin.

The Narcotics Task Force has conducted five similar large-scale operations since 2013 said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

“These operations focused on the enforcement action to prevent use and an educational component about the drug and an opportunity for those arrested to seek help for their addictions. Past operations have resulted in over 200 arrests and the execution of approximately three dozen searches,” Perok said.

Prince William County Police, Manassas City Police, and Manassas Park Police remain committed to combating the growing heroin epidemic occurring in the United States. Heroin use has become increasingly dangerous over the years leading to overdoes and death. This addiction is a nationwide problem and not specific to this region or Prince William County.

“These vital operations have shown there are many faces of addiction and anyone of any age, gender, race, ethnicity, or economic background can fall victim to this epidemic,” Perok said. “Our goal is to reduce narcotic use and distribution in the region by taking necessary enforcement action.

As with past operations, when an arrest was made, those who wanted were provided with the necessary resources and information. This was a cooperative effort with the Community Services Board, Police Chaplains and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

“We would like to continue to remind our community of the dangers of heroin use and abuse,” said Perok. “Drug addiction, especially resulting from heroin, can escalate quickly.”

Heroin use is known to have a link to the abuse of prescription medications including painkillers. Internet resources are available for those who wish to educate themselves on signs to look for and what these narcotics look like.

“Interdiction by family members and friends can be critical in providing the support to those with drug addictions. Usually, by the time law enforcement gets involved, it’s too late. If you or someone you know is suspected of having a drug addiction, it’s important to seek help immediately,” Perok said.

In an effort to combat the growing epidemic of prescription drug and heroin abuse, the FBI and DEA have released “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict,” a documentary aimed at educating students and young adults about the dangers of addiction. More at www.fbi.gov/ChasingTheDragon.

