Local Teens Robbed During Gainesville Drug Deal

Prince William Police arrested a 17-year-old Bristow male, Monday, for brandishing a firearm at two adult teens during an illegal drug transaction that took place in Gainesville. Police are seeking two additional suspects in the crime.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Old Linton Hall Road in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a robbery, January 15 at 3:56 p.m. The investigation revealed that the victims, a 19-year-old male and 18-year-old male, made arrangements to conduct a drug transaction in the aforementioned area with a male acquaintance.

“When the victims arrived, they got into a vehicle with the male acquaintance and two other unknown males,” said police spokesperson Office Nathan Probus. “During the encounter, two of the suspects brandished firearms.”

The suspects took money and a Bluetooth speaker from the victims before driving away from the area. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit located and arrested the male acquaintance, identified as a 17-year-old male, without incident. Detectives are working to identity the two other suspects involved. The investigation continues.

A 17-year-old male of Bristow was arrested and charged as a juvenile with one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

His court date is pending. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

As the suspect is a minor his identify is being protected.

The victims, a 19-year-old of Nokesville and 18-year-old of Warrenton, who were looking to buy drugs were not charged with a crime. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the police at the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.