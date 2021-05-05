Man Arrested for Abduction, Strangulation Dies in Custody of Prince William Police

Prince William Police are investigating the death of Robert Leroy Reid, 39, of Manassas, who died while in their custody, Tuesday. Police arrested Reid for the abduction and strangulation a woman at a Gainesville address. Officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Prince William County Police officers responded to the 7400 block of Carver Road in Gainesville , May 4 at 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a fight.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man in a grassy area who was believed to be involved in the fight, and who also appeared to be under the influence. After a preliminary investigation, the man was taken into custody for abduction, strangulation, and other charges associated with the incident.

The investigation into the initial incident revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was approached by the suspect as she was walking to a residence in the above area. During that encounter, the suspect reportedly grabbed the victim from behind before placing his arm around her neck.

The suspect then dragged the victim across the property before she was able to break free and run away. Before separating, the suspect bit the victim on her lower body causing a minor injury.

Neighbors witnessing the encounter, contacted police. The victim received treatment at the scene by rescue personnel. During a search of the suspect incident to arrest, a vial containing a liquid, suspected to be PCP, was located.

Prior to transporting the suspect to the Adult Detention Center (ADC), he exhibited signs of a seizure. Officers immediately called for rescue assistance to check on the suspect’s condition.

Rescue personnel responded to the scene, evaluated the suspect who refused transport to the hospital and further treatment. At that point, officers transported the suspect to the ADC for processing. Once at the ADC, officers began processing the suspect in connection to the felonious assault when he became unresponsive.

Officers and ADC staff immediately performed CPR on the suspect before he was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The deceased was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Identified: The deceased was identified as Robert Leroy Reid, 39, of Manassas

