Man Arrested in Bristow for Driving into Backyard Fence

Prince William Police arrested a Bristow man after he drove a vehicle into a backyard fence in Bristow, Thursday.

Feb. 1 around 10:40 p.m., police received a call that a vehicle plowed into a residential fence at 8700 block of Comfort Lane backing up to Braided Stream. The part of the fence which ran along the street had been demolished.

According to police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus the vehicle struck a fence causing approximately $1200 damage, then the vehicle fled the area.

“Officers located the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lawrence Lane and Weathersfield Drive (in Kingsbrooke),” said Probus. “Upon making contact with the driver, officers determined he was intoxicated and arrested him.”

The Bristow man, 35, of Benchmark Lane, was charged with driving under the influence- 2nd offense in 10 years, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor hit & run.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.