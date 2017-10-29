Man Arrested for Destruction of Property at Broad Run VRE Stop

Prince William Police arrested Darius Devon Sutton, 26, of no fixed address, for damaging VRE property at Broad Run Station, last Monday, while intoxicated.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Broad Run VRE located at 10637 Piper lane in Bristow in reference to a disorderly individual, Oct. 23 at 9:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man they later determined to be intoxicated.

The subject was detained without further incident.

“Further investigation revealed that the accused damaged several screens (used to display payment options for purchasing train tickets etc.) and a television” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus.

The accused was arrested and subsequently transported to the Adult Detention Center where he was held on a $5,000 secured bond.

The accused, Dairus Devon Sutton, was charges with felony destruction of property and intoxicated in public, Oct. 23.

His court date has been set for December 14, 2017. He is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.