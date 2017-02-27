Man Arrested for Gainesville Burglary, Assaulting Two at Haymarket Convenient Stores

Darryl Kofi Sintim-Aboagye, 32, of Newbern Loop, Gainesville was arrested for burglary, destruction of property and two counts of assault and battery, Sunday.

February 26 at 2:41 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 14500 block of Marlow Street in Gainesville to investigate a disorderly person.

“The homeowner, a 42-year-old man, reported to police that he had just arrived home when a vehicle driven by an unknown man pulled up behind him,” said police spokesperson, Office Nathan Probus. “He man got out of his vehicle and began yelling at the victim for no apparent reason.”

At some point, the accused chased the victim towards his residence into the attached garage.

The victim was able to get into the interior of the residence and secure the door then contact police.

The suspect fled the area in his vehicle before officers arrived.

Later the morning, the same man was involved into two separate altercations at the Sheetz and a 7-Eleven in Haymarket where, for no apparent reason, he assaulted two additional citizens then fled the area.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the accused.

Officers responded to his residence and arrested him without incident.

Sintim-Aboagye’s court date has been set for April 14. He is being held without bond.

