Man Arrested in Gainesville for Carnal Knowledge of a Child

Prince William Police arrested a man in Gainesville, Thursday, on two counts of carnal knowledge of a child.

Dylan Byrd Turner, 19, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a child. He is accused of having inappropriate relations with two 14-year-old girls last year.

On December 9, 2016, detectives from the Special Victims Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred sometime during the summer of 2016 at a Manassas hotel.

The investigation revealed that the accused, an acquaintance, had an inappropriate relationship with a then 14-year-old female juvenile.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that the accused also had an inappropriate relationship during the same timeframe with another 14-year-old female juvenile,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused on March 16.

Turner was eventually located and arrested without incident, March 17, at a residence in Gainesville.

His Court Date is pending. He is being held without bond.

