Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer in Manassas

Prince William Police arrested Alex Barmil, 21, of Alexandria, Tuesday, for impersonating a law enforcement officer during a traffic incident in the Manassas area of Prince William, Monday.

Officers responded to investigate a suspicious vehicle, which was reported in the area of Williamson Boulevard and Duneiden Lane in Manassas, July 31 at 6:41 a.m.

The investigation revealed a citizen driver was stopped at the traffic light on Sudley Road at Williamson Boulevard where he was attempting to make a left turn. A driver of a blue 2007 Ford Crown Victoria was stopped at the same signal in the adjacent lane.

“When the vehicles made the left turn onto Williamson Boulevard, the suspect vehicle got behind the citizen’s car and activated red and blue flashing lights, which were mounted in the grill and visor area,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The citizen stopped, at which point the driver of the other vehicle approached, identifying himself as an off-duty police officer.

The citizen asked the suspect for identification and the name of his supervisor. The suspect then immediately went back to his vehicle and drove away.

The citizen obtained the tag number of the suspect’s vehicle and provided it to police. Officers identified the accused.

Following an investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Alex Barmil. Attempts to locate the accused proved unsuccessful.

Barmil turned himself in to the Prince William Police at their Western District Station the next day.

Police charged Barmil with impersonating a law enforcement officer. His court date has been set for October 3, 2017. Bond of $2,500 has been secured.

No photo of Alex Barmil was made available.

Information for this article came from a Aug. 1, 2017 updated media release of that day’s crime report as provided by Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

