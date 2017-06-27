Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer in Prince William

Fairfax Police arrested the man who allegedly impersonated a police officer by using a stolen police vehicle to pull over another motorist in Woodbridge, this month.

“June 23, Detectives with the Intel Unit were notified by detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department that they had identified and arrested the suspect who had impersonated a police officer in the area of Prince William Parkway and Reids Prospect Drive in Woodbridge, June 18, while driving a stolen white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado,” Prince William Police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said.

Fairfax Police first charged the accused, identified as Tyson Rascher, on charges related to the stolen vehicle. Subsequently, detectives with the Prince William Police Intel Unit obtained additional charges for impersonating a police officer and eluding police.

Arrested on June 23: Tyson Rascher, 19, of Burke, Virginia was chharged with impersonating a police officer: 3rd offense and eluding police. His court date is set for July 20, 2017. He is being held without bond.

Information for this article was submitted in a press release by Prince William Police via their June 26, 2017 crime report. The accused mentioned above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.