Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Gainesville

Prince William Officers responded to the 7900 block of Stonewall Shops Square in Gainesville to investigate an indecent exposure, Friday at 6:39 p.m.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman of Bristow, reported to police that an unknown man exposed himself and made an obscene gesture.

“The suspect fled the area when confronted by the victim,” said police spokesperson, Office Nathan Probus. “No other contact was made between the two parties.”

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Everett Eugene Witcher, 26, of Washington, Maryland, responded to the Western District Station on September 4 where the warrants were served.

Police arrested Witcher, Sept. 4, and charged him with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.

His court date has been set for October 23. He has been released on a court summons.

