Man Arrested for Malicious Wounding in Bristow

A northern Virginia man has been charged for the malicious wounding of a Bristow man that occurred during a physical altercation, Tuesday.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 12800 block of Rannoch Circle in Bristow, at 3:12 a.m., Feb. 21, to investigate a fight.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old man of Bristow and the accused were involved in a physical altercation, which escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused struck the victim on the head with a blunt object causing a laceration,” said police spokesperson, Officer Richmond Appau.

The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. The victim and the accused were transported to a local area hospital for further treatment.

Following the investigation, the accused, Matthew Joseph Tilgnman, 25, of Victoria Drive in Alexandria, was arrested without incident.

Tilghman has been charged with malicious wounding.

His court date has been set for March 22, 2017. He is being held without bond.

© 2017, Staff. All rights reserved.