Man Charged in Assault of Gainesville Woman, Boy

Prince William County Police charged Larry Darnell Spears, 52, of Manassas with one count of strangulation and two counts of assault & battery following an incident in Gainesville July 20.

According to police, the suspect had a physical altercation with the victims, a 39-year-old woman and a 12-year-old male, in a residence located 13900 block of Gary Fisher Trail in Gainesville.

“During the encounter, the accused allegedly pushed the male juvenile then turned to the woman and choked her,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said.

The parties eventually separated and contacted police; the victims suffered minor injuries.

“Following the investigation, the accused was arrested [June 20] without incident,” Probus said.

Spears’s court date is pending and he is held without bond.

