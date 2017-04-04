banner ad<

Man Charged with Sexual Assault of 10-Year-Old in Haymarket

April 4, 2017

A teen female told a school counselor that she was sexually assaulted by Brian David Luttrell, 48, of the Plains in a Haymarket Residence in 2010. Photo Courtesy of Prince William County Police

Prince William County Police charged Brian David Luttrell, 48, of the Plains with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of indecent liberties with a minor April 1.

According to police, Luttrell inappropriately touched a 10-year-old female family member, seven years ago in a Haymarket residence.

“The victim recently disclosed the incident to a counselor who contacted police,” police spokesperson Nathan Probus said.

Following an investigation that began January 12, 2017, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit arrested the suspect.

Luttrell’s court date is pending and he is held without bond.

