Man Defiles Vegetables at Manassas Grocery

September 18, 2018

Giant food store in the City of Manassas had to throw out pounds of produce when a man did something very disgusting to contaminate the fruits and vegetables, Saturday.

Officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the Giant food store at 10100 Dumfries Road  for a report of destruction of property on Sept. 15, approximately 4:37 p.m.

A loss prevention employee reported the suspect was seen picking-up produce, pulling down his pants, rubbing the produce on his buttocks, and replacing the produce back on the shelf. As a result, the store had to destroy several pallets of produce. The suspect, later identified as Michael Dwayne Johnson, was arrested by officers on-scene.

He was charged with destruction of property and indecent exposure.

