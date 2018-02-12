Man Dies in Gainesville Single-Vehicle Accident

A single-vehicle accident overnight in Gainesville resulted in the death of a Warrenton man. Immediately following the accident, the driver fled the scene.

Prince William County investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of James Madison Highway and Thoroughfare Road in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a single vehicle crash on Feb. 12 at 2:42 a.m.

According to police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the investigation revealed a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on James Madison Highway in the aforementioned area when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then left the roadway and rolled.

A backseat passenger, identified as an adult male, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot prior to officers arriving in the area.

The backseat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. A front seat passenger, identified as an adult male, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

A Prince William County police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County Police responded to search for the driver who was not immediately located.

Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit have identified the passenger killed in Monday morning’s fatal crash in Gainesville as Jose Nelvin Romero Maldonado, 38, of Warrenton.

The front seat passenger was identified as a 30-year-old man of Warrenton.

The suspected driver of the vehicle was located early Monday afternoon by deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver will be interviewed by Prince William County police investigators regarding the crash. The investigation is continuing. Police have not yet released the name of the driver.

