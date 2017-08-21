Man Dies of Injuries Sustained in Gainesville Crash

Paul Charles Hammond, 75, of Gainesville passed away Aug. 8 of severe injuries sustained during an auto crash in Gainesville back in early May.

May 9 at 9:54 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the area of Heathcote Boulevard and Lee Highway in Gainesville to investigate a crash.

“The investigation revealed the driver of a 2007 Honda CRV was attempting a left turn from a private driveway onto Heathcote Boulevard when the vehicle collided with the driver of a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta who was traveling eastbound on Heathcote Boulevard,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Hammond, the front passenger inside the CRV, was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries. He died August 8 as a result of the crash.

“All parties were wearing their seat belts,” said Perok. “Speed, alcohol and drug use do not appear to be factors in the collision at this time.”

At the time of the collision, the driver of the Honda CRV was charged with failure to yield on a left turn.

The driver of the 2007 Honda CRV was identified as a 74-year-old woman of Gainesville

The driver of the 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was identified as a 54-year-old man of Gainesville

