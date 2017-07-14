Man Robbed, Assaulted at Nokesville Party

Prince William County Police responded to a reported robbery at a residence in the 2100 block of Misty Creek Court in Nokesville July 9.

According to the witness, a 20-year-old man of Maurertown, he was assaulted by several acquaintances at a party at the residence.

“At some point during the altercation, the victim lost consciousness,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. “The victim eventually regained consciousness and reported that his keys, wallet, and some jewelry were missing.”

The victim reported to a local hospital with minor injuries and contacted police.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

