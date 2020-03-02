Man in Spider-Man Costume Flashes Woman in Manassa

Prince William Officers responded to investigate an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred at the intersection of Sudley Road and Bulloch Drive in Manassas at approximately 7 a.m. on February 27.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, reported to police that while stopped at the aforementioned intersection the driver of the 4-door-sedan next to her, exposed himself to her.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was wearing a Spider-Man costume and making an obscene gesture while waiting at the red light.

The suspect observed the victim in the car next to him and rolled down his window, further exposing himself to her. As the traffic light changed, the victim drove away from the suspect’s vehicle. At no time was there any contact between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

