Man Stabbed at Somerset Crossing Gas Station

Prince William Police are investigating a near fatal stabbing that appears to be related to an altercation at a Gainesville gas station, Wednesday.

Mar. 22 at 9:10 p.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing that may have occurred in the 7600 block of Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville sometime earlier that evening.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 36-year-old man of Rapidan, was involved in a verbal altercation with a possible acquaintance in the parking lot of a gas station,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “During the encounter, the victim was stabbed in the lower body.”

The parties separated, and the victim responded to a hospital in Culpepper for treatment.

The victim was eventually flown to another hospital with life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed or other reports in the Prince William Police blotter is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone.

You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

