Man Threatens Tow Truck Driver with Firearm

A Northern Virginia resident allegedly threatened his tow truck driver with a gun, ordering the driver to give him his vehicle back while, Monday, in Haymarket.

Kenneth Lewis Harris, 48, of Leesburg, is wanted by police on several charges including use of a firearm in a commission of a felony. As he was previously convicted as a felon he was carrying the gun illegally.

Officers responded to the area of Mountain Road and Loudoun Drive in Haymarket, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m., to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the accused was pulled over for a traffic violation in Loudoun County by a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy.

As a result of the traffic stop, the accused was issued a traffic summons and his vehicle, a black 2003 GMC Yukon, was towed. The tow truck driver, identified as a 25-year-old man, agreed to give the accused a ride to an unknown location in Prince William County.

“After driving to the area of Mountain Road and Loudoun Drive in Prince William County, the accused told the tow truck driver to pull over,” said Prince William Police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus. “The accused then exited the vehicle and walked to the driver’s side door where he brandished a firearm and demanded his vehicle be released.”

The tow truck driver complied and unhooked the GMC Yukon. The accused then fled the area in the vehicle and the tow truck driver contacted police. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, officers obtained multiple warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Kenneth Lewis Harris.

Attempts to locate Harris have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Kenneth Lewis Harris, 48, of the 100 block of Clubhouse Drive in Leesburg is wanted for

Wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in a commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license

Harris is described as a black male, 6’02”, 220lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

His vehicle is a black 2003 GMC Yukon with VA tags VXS5874.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

