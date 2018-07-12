Man Wanted for Strong-Armed Robbery, Burglary in Gainesville

Prince William Police are looking for John Lewis Childs II, 24. He is wanted for robbery, petit larceny and assault and battery of an acquaintance.

Childs allegedly broke into a friend’s home, pushed her to the floor and stole from her.

On July 11 at 11:05 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 7200 block of Traphill Way in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, reported to police that the accused, an acquaintance, entered the home through an unlocked door without permission.

During the encounter, he grabbed her purse and a struggle ensued.

“The accused eventually pushed the victim to the ground and took several keys from the purse before fleeing the residence,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as John Lewis Childs II.

“Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful at this point,” said Probus. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from June of 2017] John Lewis Childs II, 24, of no fixed address. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Childs is wanted for burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, robbery, petit larceny: third or subsequent offense, and assault & battery.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

