Manassas Cancels Civil War Weekend

The City of Manassas has canceled Civil War Weekend, scheduled for next weekend, for reasons of safety.

The cancelation is a response to the violence in Charlottesville last weekend and other incidents surrounding Civil War monuments.

According to a press release, those within the City of Manassas government have their concerns that “recent events have ignited passions in this country surrounding the Civil War and the symbols representing it.”

They feel it would be best that Manassas not hold its event during these tumultuous times.

“The City of Manassas is saddened by these events and abhors the violence happening around the country. The City does not wish to further exacerbate the situation,” said Patty Prince, Communications Manager for the City of Manassas.

Prince said that Civil War Weekend, which was to be held Aug. 25-27, has been canceled for the safety of Manassas residents, visitors and reenactors.

About 2,000 people were expected to attend the event coming from at least six states.

The event would have taken place within the City’s boundaries. It has been held since 2011.

