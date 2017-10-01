Manassas City Fire Displaces Three Families

A residential fire in the City of Manassas, Saturday, spread across town homes, displacing three families.

Sept. 30 at 2:57 a.m., City of Manassas Fire and Rescue units responded to a two alarm fire in the 9000 block of McRae Court.

“Upon arrival, units saw fire showing from a middle unit to the rear of the house,” said Patty Prince, Communications Specialist for the City of Manassas.

In total, fire damaged three town homes. Fourteen adults and five children have been displaced. The families are attempting to find shelter with friends and family.

Fire Marshal Hartnett was at the scene.

