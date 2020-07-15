Manassas City Schools to Begin 2020-21 School Year Virtually

The Superintendent for Manassas City Public Schools announced Tuesday that MCPS would begin the 2020-21 school year with a 100% virtual learning model. The MCPS School Board made the decision.

“The [School] Board will review the status of community health data monthly, with a goal to return to some form of in-person learning when it is deemed safe to do so,” wrote Superintendent Kevin Newman.

Students will return to virtual learning on August 31.

“Although there is a strong desire to have everyone back on campus, the health and well-being of students and staff remain the Board’s top priorities,” said Newman.

The Prince William County School Board will make its decision this evening at its virtual meeting. Last week, the board took a straw poll to open for students to attend 2 days a week.They would have fewer students in class so that they could be distanced 3 feet apart from one another.

Parents could choose a 100% virtual option for their children. Teachers with health conditions putting them at higher risk for COVID-19 could teach from home.

Parents and teachers are still providing feedback on that nonbonding decision.

Fairfax County Public Schools and Loudoun County Public Schools announced they would employ the 2-day model with an option for virtual learning. Arlington Public Schools announced it would open 100% virtual.

July 14, 2020

Dear MCPS Families,

During its July 14 Special Meeting, the School Board of the City of Manassas approved a 100%, full distance learning opening for the 2020-2021 school year. The Board will review the status of community health data monthly, with a goal to return to some form of in-person learning when it is deemed safe to do so.

Additionally, the Board approved moving the start date for students to August 31, 2020. This will give teachers and families additional time to prepare for the new year.

In the coming days, families will receive additional information from the division and from school staff regarding the virtual learning environment for each school, device distribution, meal availability, and other operational details.

The School Board did not take this decision lightly. Although there is a strong desire to have everyone back on campus, the health and well-being of students and staff remain the Board’s top priorities. – Dr. Kevin Newman, Superintendent

14 de julio de 2020

Estimados Familias de MCPS,

Durante su Reunión Especial del 14 de julio, la Junta Escolar de la Ciudad de Manassas aprobó “Opción 3”, reabrir con aprendizaje a distancia completa de 100% para el año escolar 2020-2021. La Junta revisará el estado de los datos de salud de la comunidad mensualmente, con el objetivo de volver a algún tipo de aprendizaje en persona cuando se considere seguro para hacerlo.

Adicionalmente, la Junta Escolar aprobó la fecha de inicio de los estudiantes al 31 de agosto de 2020. Esto dará a los maestros y a las familias más tiempo para prepararse para el nuevo año escolar.

En los próximos días, familias recibirán información adicional de la división y de su escuela específica sobre aprendizaje virtual, dispositivos, disponibilidad de alimentos y otros detalles operativos. También habrá información adicional disponible en el sitio web de MCPS.

La Junta Escolar tomó esta decisión seriamente. Aunque hay un fuerte deseo de tener a todos de vuelta en las escuelas, la salud y el bienestar de los estudiantes y el personal sigue siendo las principales prioridades de la Junta Escolar. Dr. Kevin Newman, Superintendente

