Manassas Man Arrest for Sexual Assault of Young Girl

Prince William Police have arrested a Manassas man for sexual assault against a young child.

Detectives from the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation, April 10, into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Manassas area of Prince William County (20110).

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 7-year-old girl, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member, sometime between June and September of 2017.

The victim disclosed the incident to a school teacher who contacted Child Protective Services. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jorge Ponce Martinez , was arrested without incident.

Jorge Ponce Martinez, 33, of the 9500 block of Salem Street in Manassas was charged with aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

The information was released in the April 23, 2018 Prince William Police crime report.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.