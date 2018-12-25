Manassas Man Dies, More Injured in Bristow Road Crash

A young Manassas man died and four were seriously injured in a one-vehicle car crash on Bristow Road in Bristow, Sunday.

December 23 at 10:37 p.m., investigators from the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 10900 block of Bristow Road in Bristow (20136) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 1990 Acura Integra was traveling eastbound on Bristow Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck two trees. As a result of the crash, two rear passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and a passenger in the front seat were entrapped and had to be extricated. A fourth passenger seated directly behind the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two passengers were flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A fourth passenger was transported to another local hospital with serious injuries. Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed was a factor in the crash. It is still unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased passenger was identified as Edgar Medrano, 24, of Manassas.

The driver of the 1990 Acura Integra was identified as a 19-year-old male of Nokesville.

A second passenger was identified as a 20-year-old man of Manassas Park.

A third passenger was identified as a 19-year-old man of Manassas.

A fourth passenger was identified as a 24-year-old woman of Manassas.

