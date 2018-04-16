Manassas Man Turns Himself in for Attempted Strangulation, Domestic Abduction

On April 12, Ryan Anthony Bumbray, wanted for a domestic assault that occurred in a vehicle in the area of Balls Ford Rd and Sudley Road in Manassas on April 10, turned himself in at the Adult Detention Center in Manassas without incident and was arrested.

Ryan Anthony Bumbray, 25, of Chapman Oak Drive in Manassas was arrested April 12 and charged with abduction, attempted strangulation, and domestic assault & battery.

His court date: is pending. He is being held without bond.

Attempted Strangulation | Abduction | Domestic Related [Previously Released] –

On April 10 at 8:42PM, officers began to investigate a domestic assault that occurred in a vehicle in the area of Balls Ford Road and Sudley Road in Manassas (20109) earlier that morning.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 24-year-old woman of Haymarket, reported to police that she was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, an acquaintance, while they were driving in the above area.

During the encounter, the accused punched the victim and put her in a headlock. When the victim tried to get out of the vehicle, the accused hit the victim again and did not let her get out. The victim was eventually able to break free from the accused and get out of the vehicle.

The victim then ran from the accused who briefly chased after her. The victim eventually located an officer who was investigating an unrelated vehicle accident in the area.

Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained multiple arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Ryan Anthony Bumbray.

Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.