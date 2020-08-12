Manassas Park Road Collapses due to Torrential Rain

This article has been updated at 11:10 a.m.

Residential road Moseby Court in Manassas Park collapsed due to torrential rains, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a spokeswoman for Manassas Park Police.

“Due to the torrential rains that passed through the city this morning, Moseby Court has been comprised and collapsed,” posted a spokesperson for the City of Manassas Police Department on Facebook, Aug. 12 at approximately 7 a.m.

The “sink hole,” has stranded hundreds of residents of the Moseby Ridge Community, said a spokeswoman for the City of Manassas Police Department

Public work crews are currently working to create an emergency access road for residents through Stonewall Park in the City of Manassas.

The sinkhole damaged two vehicles. There were no injuries.

No major roads have been affected.

Photos courtesy of Manassas Park Police Department

Maps of Moseby Court and surrounding roads from Googlemaps. Updated information has been incorporated into the article.

