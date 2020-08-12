Manassas Park Road Collapses due to Torrential Rain
Residential road Moseby Court in Manassas Park collapsed due to torrential rains, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a spokeswoman for Manassas Park Police.
“Due to the torrential rains that passed through the city this morning, Moseby Court has been comprised and collapsed,” posted a spokesperson for the City of Manassas Police Department on Facebook, Aug. 12 at approximately 7 a.m.
The “sink hole,” has stranded hundreds of residents of the Moseby Ridge Community, said a spokeswoman for the City of Manassas Police Department
Public work crews are currently working to create an emergency access road for residents through Stonewall Park in the City of Manassas.
The sinkhole damaged two vehicles. There were no injuries.
No major roads have been affected.
