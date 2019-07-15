Manassas Police Charge Juvenile with Involuntary Manslaughter

By the Manassas City Police

A 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, July 11, in the death of another 17-year-old male which occurred on July 10, 2019.

The investigation revealed a discharge of a firearm resulted in the death of the victim.

July 10, 2019 at approximately 5:28 a.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 8600 block of Diane Court for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male victim.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and that no foul play was involved. There is no threat to the community at this time.

A 17-year-old male of the District of Columbia (Washington D.C.) was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The investigation is on-going.

