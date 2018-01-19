March Forward Virginia Organizes March On The Polls D.C.

Based on a Submission from March Forward Virginia

On January 20, 2018, women and their allies will once again take to the streets of the nation’s capitol to make a powerful statement to the current administration and the rest of the world.

In a follow-up to last year’s Women’s March, the largest demonstration U.S. history, rallies and marches are being held around the country. And while the official Women’s March sanctioned event “Power to the Polls” will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, Virginians who took an active role in the Women’s March on Washington have organized their own D.C. march this year.

March Forward Virginia’s “March on the Polls, D.C.” celebrates the anniversary of the 2017 Women’s March, and exists to advance peaceful and positive progress in communities across the country, with the goal of ensuring all women and their allies persist in civic and political roles moving into 2018.

“2017 featured an historic number of women engaging in the political process – including running for office – and it is vital that women and their allies continue to take an active role in 2018 elections,” said a MFV spokesperson.

Participants will meet at the Reflecting Pool for a rally showcasing several speakers. The rally begins at 10 a.m., with a march towards the White House to follow.

The focus of this year’s march is not only to empower women, but to empower them to participate in the democratic process, and MFV is proud to have Virginians at the center of that movement, said a representative of MFV.

“Virginians have shown their unwavering dedication to achieving progress, giving everyone the ability to make change happen,” said a spokesperson for MFV. “The unifying theme of the movement is: When we vote, we win. When we stay engaged, we win. When we support each other, we win!”

March To The Polls D.C. is part of the larger #WeekendOfWomen, with sister marches being planned in multiple cities across the country. From the streets of Chicago, to Las Vegas, to Columbus, and Memphis, all across this nation women and allies will once again mobilize to stand together in solidarity and action!

Although part of a progressive movement, the rally includes a variety of voices, and is not focused on one single issue. Speakers are listed here.

The Women’s March to the Poll is not officially affiliated the Women’s March DC or Women’s March National.

