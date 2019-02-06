Marine Corp. Quantico Announces ‘Sounds of Freedom’

Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) has provided military, federal, state and local organizations robust training services since 1917.

Today, 54 ranges support live-fire and demolition training for more than 40 Federal organizations, the Department of Defense, and multiple regional and local law enforcement agencies.

Residents in the vicinity of Marine Corps Base Quantico may be inconvenienced by an increase in sounds, vibrations, and/or illuminations due to the live fire and demolition training on:

Demolition began the last week of January. They are continuing into February.

February 1 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Ground vibrations may be more noticeable between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February 4 – 6 a.m. to Midnight

* Ground vibrations may be more noticeable between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

February 5 – 12:01 a.m. to Midnight

* Ground vibrations may be more noticeable between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

February 6 – 8 a.m. to Midnight

* Ground vibrations may be more noticeable between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

February 7 – 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Ground vibrations may be more noticeable between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please Note: Aircraft supporting training or support to other agencies from the Marine Corps Air Facility at Quantico can also generate noise. The frequency and number of aircraft supporting training can occasionally generate higher volumes of noise. Additionally, atmospheric conditions can amplify aircraft noise volume and the distance sound travels.

Community members wishing to comment on the impact of training should visithttp://www.quantico.marines.mil/Advisories/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Complaint/

All questions regarding training should be directed to the Community Relations Office at (703) 784-3699.

Public notices can also be found on Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at www.quantico.marines.mil and the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OfficialMarineCorpsBaseQuantico

For information on how to file training related damage claims please visit our legal services page and look for “Claims”.

