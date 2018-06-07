Medical Examiner Confirms Found Remains Belong to Missing Nokesville Teen

June 7, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the human remains located in the 14800 block of Glenkirk Road in Nokesville on June 5.

According to a Prince William County Police press release, the remains were positively identified as Palmer Curtis Marsh, 16, of Nokesville.

Palmer was reported missing to police on May 4 after he was last seen leaving his residence on foot toward a wooded area of the family property in Nokesville on May 2.

Since then, multiple ground and aerial searches were conducted in and around the area.

At this time, no foul play is suspected in his death.

Detectives are awaiting final results of the Medical Examiner’s report to confirm cause and manner of death. The investigation continues.

