Missing Endangered Adult Possibly Visiting Prince William

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Loren Emanuel Williams.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Williams was last heard from at approximately 1 p.m, Thursday, July 6.

Williams is possibly in the Baltimore, Maryland area and often travels to Prince William County.

He may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.

Loren Emanuel Williams is described as a black male, 51 years of age, 5’11″, 209 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes

No clothing description provided

