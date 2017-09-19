Missing Endangered Man Out of Manassas

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Mohsan Mahmood.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Mahmood voluntarily walked away from a Community Service Board facility located at 7969 Ashton Ave in Manassas around Tuesday morning, and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

Mr. Mahmood is still believed to be in the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Mohsan Mahmood is described as a white male, 31-years-old, 5’09”, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants. Mr. Mahmood was not wearing any shoes.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.