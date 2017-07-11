Missing Person Investigation Turns Violent in Bristow

Prince William County Police charged Jaime Nelson Velasco, 34, of Bristow with assault & battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, attempted assault & battery on a LEO, resisting arrest and public intoxication following a July 7 incident in the 9000 block of Falcon Glen Court.

According to police, while initially investigating reports of a missing person, they encountered the suspect, who they said was intoxicated and belligerent.

“Officers determined the missing person claim was unfounded and were preparing to leave the area,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. “At one point, the accused exited his residence and approached the officers; the accused continued to act belligerent and yelled obscenities.”

The suspect allegedly ignored requests to return to his home and was placed under arrest.

“The accused resisted arrest and, at one point, used his head to strike one of the officers in the forehead.” Perok said. The officer was not injured during the attack.

Police said once he was inside the cruiser, Velasco attempted to kick out a rear window. Later at the Adult Detention Center, he attempted to spit on officers multiple times.

Velasco’s court date is September 8 and he is held with bond.

