Mob Attacks Security Guard at Westgate Plaza

Prince William Officers responded to the Westgate Plaza located at 8025 Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate an assault, August 25 at 3:11 p.m.

The investigation revealed that a security guard for the plaza, identified as a 35-year-old man of Manassas, was patrolling the parking lot when he encountered four males standing in the parking lot.

“When the victim told the men they needed to leave, one of the suspects struck the victim in the head. The suspects then took the victim’s baton and continued to assault him,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

The victim deployed pepper spray and the suspects fled the area on foot.

Officers located one of the suspects, identified as Walter David Varela, a short time later and arrested him without incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The investigation continues.

Walter David Varela, 27, of Garner Drive in Manassas was arrested August 25. He was charged with malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob and public intoxication

Varela’s court date has been set for October 23, 2017. He is being held without bond.

