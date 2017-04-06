Nat’l Weather Service Issues Thunderstorm Watch for D.C. Metro Area

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 5 p.m., Thursday afternoon, for the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore Metropolitan areas.

“Strong wind gusts may continue in the wake of the cold front late this afternoon and evening,” the NWS reported. “A Gale Warning is in effect for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River.”

This Hazardous Weather Outlook applies to areas within northern Virginia, District of Columbia, and portions of Maryland along the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River and adjacent counties in central Maryland.

Western William County has seen rain showers and thunderstorms off and on with the occasional break for sunshine.

Prince William County Government sent notice of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, around 1 p.m.

As with all instances of heavy rains, motorists should drive careful and watch out for flooding on the roads. Pedestrians should avoid low-lining areas, bodies of water and flood plains.

According to the NWS, A Gale Warning has been issued for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River, Friday as well.

Areas of frost will be possible west of I-95 early Saturday and Sunday mornings.

