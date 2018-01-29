Nat’l Weather Service Predicts Snow Overnight Monday

The National Weather Service has announced a “Hazardous Weather Outlook” for the DMV Region, overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, due to the likelyhood of snow fall overnight.

On Monday night, a period of snow is expected toward morning across the area.

“Light snowfall accumulations are likely,” said the NWS, and it is likely to affect the Tuesday morning commute.

Snow is expected to continue through Tuesday morning, and light snowfall accumulations are likely.

Monday evening, there is a chance of rain before 7 p.m., but snow showers are more likely after 1 a.m., Tuesday. The low will be about 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%, but snow accumulation is expected to be less than one inch.

On Tuesday morning, there is a slight chance of more snow before 10 a.m., then a gradual clearing. The chance of rain or snow falls to 20%.

The DMV region including Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C, and portions of Southern and Central Maryland. Prince William and Manassas will likely be affected.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.