Nat’l Weather Service Predicts Snow, Slippery Roads in D.C. Metro Area

Snow is expected in Northern Virginia, D.C. and Central to Northern Maryland, beginning Friday around midnight.

The National Weather Advisory remains in effect from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Nation Weather Service predicts total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, which will likely be accompanied by slippery road conditions into Sunday morning.

“Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Temperatures will be close to freezing through the event,” said the NWS.

Drivers should proceed cautiously on the roads, and expect limited visibility during snowfall.

Tuesday morning, there is a slight threat of a second “winter” storm. Should it materialize, it could cause travel disruptions.

The NWS said it may need to issue gale warnings on the water for Saturday into Sunday and possibly again on Wednesday. They will know more later in the week.

The latest road conditions can be obtained from the NWS by dialing 511.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.