What You Need to Know About June 11 Prince William Primaries

By Carol Noggle of the Prince William League of Women Voters

June 11 Primaries??!! Didn’t we just have one on May 4?

There are questions, even puzzlement about the June 11 primary election. Isn’t it a Democratic Primary? Who is able to vote? And who is on the ballot?

What is happening?

The May 4 “firehouse” primary was arranged by the Prince William Republican Party to choose which Republican candidates will be on the November 5 ballot for these Prince William County local races.

Those who vote in the Republican election May 4 are expected to support the chosen candidates in the November election.

June 11 Primaries

All registered voters may vote in the June 11 Primary (absentee voting started on April 26).

The June Primary is needed to also choose candidates for the Nov. 5 election because there is more than one candidate per party in these races. Residents can vote at their local precincts.

There are many more races for Democrats on June 11 as that party did not have a May primary. Their primary races will determine their candidates for state and county seats.

Republicans in the Brentsville and Gainesville districts can participate in the Republican Primary to choose the 13th Senate District Republican candidates.

That Republican race in Prince William County on June 11 ballot will occur only in the 17 precincts that are within the 13th Senate District, all of which are within the Brentsville and Gainesville districts.

Republican primary candidates for this race are Geary Higgins and Ron Meyers, Jr.

Democrat Primaries

And, all of those 17 precincts will also have a second ballot with Democratic Party races.

Voters there will need to decide which ballot to choose – Republican or Democratic – as those 17 precincts have a “dual” primary. Virginia voters do not register by party, so they can choose either ballot, but not participate in both.

Registered members of the Republican Party, by their own party rules, should not vote in the Democratic Primary. They could be blocked from voting in future Republican Primaries.

The same goes for independents who already voted in the Republican Primary on May 4.

These are the 17 precincts with a dual primary:

Glenkirk, Gainesville MS, Buckland Mills, Battlefield HS, Bull Run MS for voters in the 13th Senate District, Ben Lomond, Stonewall MS, Heritage Hunt, Tyler ES for voters in the 13th Senate District, Mullen ES, Catharpin, Marsteller MS, Victory ES, Chris Yung ES, Bristow ES, Piney Branch ES, and Evergreen for those in the 13th Senate District.

The June 11 Democratic Party candidates in state elections are:

28 th Senate: Quasim Rashid, Laura Sellers

Quasim Rashid, Laura Sellers 50 th House: Lee Carter (incumbent), Mark D. Wolfe

Lee Carter (incumbent), Mark D. Wolfe 52 nd House: Luke E. Torian (incumbent), Kevin Wade

Luke E. Torian (incumbent), Kevin Wade 87th House: Hassan Minajah Ahmad, Johanna Gusman, Suhas Subramanyam

In Countywide races they are:

Commonwealth’s Attorney: Amy Ashworth, Tracy Lenox

Amy Ashworth, Tracy Lenox Sheriff: Glen Hill (incumbent), Brian Fields, Joshua King

In Prince William district specific races candidates are:

Coles Supervisor: LaTonsha Pridgen, Raheel Sheikh

LaTonsha Pridgen, Raheel Sheikh Neabsco Supervisor: Victor Angry (as per recent special election), Patrick Jones, Aracely Panameno

Victor Angry (as per recent special election), Patrick Jones, Aracely Panameno Occoquan Supervisor: Kenny Boddye, Aaron Edmond

Kenny Boddye, Aaron Edmond Woodbridge Supervisor: Frank Principi (incumbent), Margaret Franklin, Al Lawson

The Democratic Party ballots will vary by precinct but all of them – countywide — will have The Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff candidates.

Make sure to bring photo ID with you!!

Residents who will be 18 by the Nov. 5 are eligible to vote if they have registered as voters.

