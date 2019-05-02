What You Need to Know About Prince William Primaries

By Carol Noggle of the Prince William League of Women Voters

May 4 and June 11 Primaries??!!

There are questions, even puzzlement about candidate signs and news of primary elections – a May 4 “firehouse” primary election and a June 11 primary election.

What is happening?

The May 4 “firehouse” primary is arranged by the Prince William Republican Party to choose which Republican candidates will be on the November 5 ballot for these Prince William County races:

County Supervisor Chairman: John S. Gray, Marty Nohe (current Coles Supervisor)

John S. Gray, Marty Nohe (current Coles Supervisor) Coles Supervisor: Yesli Vega, Patrick Sower

Yesli Vega, Patrick Sower Gainesville Supervisor: Peter “Pete” Candland (incumbent), D. Ray Mizerner

Peter “Pete” Candland (incumbent), D. Ray Mizerner Potomac Supervisor: Douglas S. Taggart, Davon A. Gray

Douglas S. Taggart, Davon A. Gray Commonwealth Attorney: Mike May, Timothy M. Olmstead

The May 4th election will be at seven sites, one in each magisterial district, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Woodbridge Middle School, 2201 York Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191 registered voters in Woodbridge Magisterial District. James J. McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court, Prince William, VA 22192 registered voters in Occoquan Magisterial Districts. Bristow Run Elementary, 8990 Worthington Drive, Bristow, VA 20136 registered voters in Brentsville Magisterial District. Bull Run Middle School, 6308 Catharpin Road, Gainesville, VA 20155 registered voters in Gainesville Magisterial District. Louise Benton Middle School, 7411 Hoadly Road, Manassas, VA 20112, registered voters in Coles Magisterial District. Montclair Elementary School, 4920 Tallowwood Drive, Dumfries, VA 22025, registered voters in Potomac District. Beville Middle School, 4901 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 registered voters in Neabsco Magisterial District.

Those who vote in the Republican election May 4 are expected to support the chosen candidates in the November election.

June 11 Primaries

All registered voters may vote in the June 11 Primary (absentee voting started on April 26).

The June Primary is needed to also choose candidates for the Nov. 5 election because there is more than one candidate per party in these races. Residents can vote at their local precincts.

There are many more races for Democrats on June 11 as that party did not have a May primary. Their primary races will determine their candidates for state and county seats.

However, Republicans in the Brentsville and Gainesville districts can participate in the Republican Primary to choose the 13th Senate District Republican candidates

That Republican race in Prince William County on June 11 ballot will occur only in the 17 precincts that are within the 13th Senate District, all of which are within the Brentsville and Gainesville districts.

Republican primary candidates for this race are Geary Higgins and Ron Meyers, Jr.

Democrat Primaries

And, all of those 17 precincts will also have a second ballot with Democratic Party races.

Voters there will need to decide which ballot to choose – Republican or Democratic as those 17 precincts have a “dual” primary. Virginia voters do not register by party, so they can choose either ballot, but not participate in both.

The June 11 Democratic Party candidates in state elections are:

28 th Senate: Quasim Rashid, Laura Sellers

Quasim Rashid, Laura Sellers 50 th House: Lee Carter (incumbent), Mark D. Wolf

(incumbent), Mark D. Wolf 52 nd House: Luke E. Torian (incumbent), Kevin Wade

Luke E. Torian (incumbent), Kevin Wade 87th House: Hassan Minajah Ahmad, Johanna Gusman, Suhas Subramanyam

In Countywide races they are:

Commonwealth’s Attorney: Amy Ashworth, Tracey Lenox

Amy Ashworth, Tracey Lenox Sheriff: Glen Hill (incumbent), Brian Fields, Joshua King

Glen Hill (incumbent), Brian Fields, Joshua King Coles Supervisor: LaTonsha Pridgen, Raheel Sheikh

LaTonsha Pridgen, Raheel Sheikh Neabsco Supervisor: Victor Angry (as per recent special election), Patrick Jones, Aracely Panameno

Victor Angry (as per recent special election), Patrick Jones, Aracely Panameno Occoquan Supervisor: Kenny Boddye, Aaron Edmond

Kenny Boddye, Aaron Edmond Woodbridge Supervisor: Frank Principi (incumbent), Margaret Franklin, Al Lawson

The Democratic Party ballots will vary by precinct but all of them – countywide — will have The Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff candidates.

These are the 17 precincts with a dual primary:

Glenkirk, Gainesville MS, Buckland Mills, Battlefield HS, Bull Run MS for voters in the 13th Senate District, Ben Lomond, Stonewall MS, Heritage Hunt, Tyler ES for voters in the 13th Senate District, Mullen ES, Catharpin, Marsteller MS, Victory ES, Chris Yung ES, Bristow ES, Piney Branch ES, and Evergreen for those in the 13th Senate District.

About the Prince William League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. We influence public policy through education and advocacy.

Bristow Beat added candidates names to this release.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.