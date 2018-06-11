Neighbor Helps Thwart Gainesville Home Burglary

A Gainesville man helped to prevent a burglary of his neighbor’s home when an intoxicated man tried to break into it, early Saturday morning.

June 9 at 2:08 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the 15000 block of Danehurst Circle in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary in progress.

“A homeowner reported to police that an unknown man was attempting to kick open the front door,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “An adjacent neighbor heard the commotion and activated the panic button for his alarm, which attracted the attention of the suspect.”

The suspect then forced open the door of the neighbor’s residence and then fled the area when the neighbor told the suspect he had contacted police.

A responding Town of Haymarket Police officer located the suspect a short time later and detained him until Prince William Police officers arrived.

Further investigation by officers determined that the accused was intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Police arrested Sean Anthony Cephus, 21, of Mongoose Trail in Gainesville, June 9. He was charged with unlawful entry, destruction or property, intoxicated in public, and obstruction of justice.

His court date is pending. He is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

