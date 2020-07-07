New Flyover Ramp from I-66 E to Rt 28 N Opening July 8

The next major change at the I-66 and Route 28 Interchange is the opening of a new ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 East, planned to occur in August. Later this year, the remaining traffic signals on Route 28 between Westfields Boulevard and Route 29 will be removed, and a new overpass to reconnect Braddock Road and Walney Road is scheduled to open.

The new Route 28 and I-66 Interchange will improve traffic flow on I-66 and Route 28, and provide access to and from the future I-66 Express Lanes. The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes, which span from I-495 to Route 29 in Gainesville, are expected to open in December 2022.