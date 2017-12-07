New Info in Case of Missing Woodbridge Man

Police have received updated information on the case of missing Woodbridge man Musab Mohamed El-Sheik.

Detectives made contact with a family member who was reportedly in communication with Musab Mohamed El-Sheikh over the weekend. Mr. El-Sheikh was reported as missing and endangered on November 13 and will remain at that status until police are able to make contact with him.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE from Nov. 13, 2017:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Musab Mohamed El-Sheikh.

The investigation revealed Mr. El-Sheikh was last seen at approximately 9:21 p.m. on November 9 in the area of Exmore Court in Woodbridge.

Mr. El-Sheikh is a resident of Prince William County and resides on Cavallo Way in Woodbridge. He is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.

Musab Mohamed El-Sheikh is described as a white male, 40 years of age, 5’11″, 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter boar and black pants.

