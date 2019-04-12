New Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry Sworn In

By Prince William County Government

Prince William County’s newest supervisor, Victor S. Angry, was sworn in this morning to fill the vacant Neabsco District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Angry takes over the seat left vacant at the death of John D. Jenkins, who served on the board for 36 years before his death in February.

Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jacqueline Smith, welcomed everyone to the ceremony at its beginning and called the event a “momentous occasion.” “We’ll be swearing in Victor Angry – the first ever African American member of the board of county supervisors.”

Angry told supporters at the ceremony, held in the atrium of the McCoart Government Center, that he was thankful to have been elected and that he couldn’t have done it without the help of those in the district. “I did not do this alone. There are so many people, actually in this room, who made this happen, who wanted it to happen, and I can’t thank you enough,” said Angry, a retired U.S. National Guard Command Sergeant Major.

Angry said that although he was new to politics, he was ready to serve the people of the district. “I’m a servant, and I understand I’m coming into the world of politics, but I am not a politician. I am a servant, and that’s why I’m really proud to be here to represent the people of the Neabsco District in Prince William County. I am in awe and humbled. I am ready to do the work of the people.”

During his comments, Angry told a story he heard about the time Jenkins went to a home in his district and cleaned leaves from a gutter after receiving a complaint.

“I hear the story goes that he went over and got on a ladder and got the leaves out of the gutter. Now I’m not saying that I’m going to pull leaves out of somebody’s gutter,” Angry, 50, quipped, “But what I am saying is that I’m ready to put in the work.”

Angry called Jenkins “The People’s Supervisor.” He said that he knocked on about 1,000 doors during his campaign and never heard a negative word about Jenkins, and he hopes to live up to that example. “That is what I hope to carry on – that legacy of being the people’s supervisor.”

Jenkins widow, Ernestine Jenkins, endorsed Angry at the ceremony. “I would like to just say that in Vic Angry, the new Neabsco District supervisor, you have a good man. You have a very good man. You can trust him.”

Angry will complete the remainder of Jenkins’ term, which runs through the end of this year. The Neabsco District Supervisor Office will continue to be located at 4361 Ridgewood Center and may be reached at 703-792-4667 for constituent services.

