New VA Gateway Four-Way Stop Not Permanent

The Person Companies said that the new flashing light four-way stop, located in front of the Target store at the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Gainesville, is not permanent.

“We are waiting on a replacement part for the [signal], which has been ordered,” Regional Marketing Director Joanna Rothermel said.

She explained that the older traffic signal needs parts that are not readily available.

“The light was switched to a flashing red light in the interim and should be treated as a 4-way stop,” she said. “After stopping at the intersection, drivers should observe the right-of-way rules.”

To reinforce the rule, the company has also posted stop signs.

