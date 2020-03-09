No Possibility of Devlin Road Development Becoming Industrial, Says Brentsville Supervisor

Letter to the Editor: regarding proposed Devlin Road Development in Bristow

By Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson

Fear: it is a strong motivator, especially when we feel that something important to us is threatened. Add social media to the equation, and that fear can be spread quickly. In this case, the fear surrounds a family’s biggest investment and its quality of life.

Recently, in discussing the Devlin Road development project with constituents, I discovered that erroneous information was being shared. It seems that residents have been led to believe that if this project with over 500 homes is not approved, an industrial project will come in its place. Nothing could be further from the truth! This 269-acre parcel is residential, not industrial in the County’s Comprehensive Plan and there is no proposal to change it.

We have been playing catch up with seats in schools, relieving traffic congestion and addressing stormwater management issues that resulted from out of control approval of residential units, decisions made decades ago. I have said it many times, why would we continue with the same failed formula in our land-use decisions?

Three years ago, I asked the developer of this project to consider delaying the application until the developer addresses the community’s concern regarding the additional stress on schools and roads. Obviously, he chose to go forward despite my request and the opposition that has been seen from the community.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Prince William County Supervisors will vote on the future of this project. Please consider taking the time to speak at the Public Hearing to be held at 1 County Complex at 7:30 p.m., or share your thoughts by emailing all the Supervisors at BOCS@pwcgov.org.

Regards,

Jeanine Lawson

