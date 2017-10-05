UPDATE: No Threat at Gainesville Middle School, Says PWCS

Someone had threatened Gainesville Middle School on Instagram, Wednesday, but PWCS is no saying that there is no threat to students or the school community.

“Prince William County Police quickly investigated a threatening post on Instagram referencing Gainesville Middle School. They identified and questioned the individual responsible, and determined that there is no threat to the community,” said a message on social media, posted by Prince William County Schools.

UPDATE: Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

The Principal of Gainesville Middle School sent a message home to parents and guardians regarding the incident:

Yesterday [Wednesday, Oct. 4] we were made aware of a threatening reference on Instagram. The students who posted the threat were identified. The police have assured the school administration that there is no threat to the community.” We take this incident very seriously. This is not the climate or the behavior that we expect, nor is it typical of our students. The students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the “Code of Behavior.” This is an opportunity to remind students that threats will always be taken seriously, thoroughly investigate, and will lead to disciplinary consequences for those responsible. Please encourage your children to always use their best judgement in making decisions and remind them that any threat should always be reported to a responsible adult. Please be assured that your children are safe at school and their continuing safety is our highest priority each day… Sincerely, Catherine Porter-Lucus Principal

