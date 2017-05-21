Nokesville Day 2017 Highlights Vendors, Activities

Nokesville Day, held May 20, highlighted family friendly activities and entertainment in the vendor area in the Brentsville District High School parking lot.

After the route was changed from Fitzwater Drive to traversing between The Nokesville School and Brentsville District High School, the vendor area has become front and center.

The location of the parade encouraged more people to participate in all the activities that surround Nokesville Day. Highlights included cow petting, bounce houses for the children, shopping, Swirlie’s Ice Cream and BBQ.

Little girl enjoys bounce house Cow and Friends Chick Fil-A Cows & Swirlie's Ice Cream Girl sits on church float Little baton twirlers march in the Nokesville Day Parade Prince William GOP The Nokesville School Principal Baton Twirlers Youth Baseball on Fire Engine ChickFil A Cow Float Tractor Cow Chef Cheerleaders Pyramid Daddy Daughter Tractor Little Dancers Dancing Librarians Survivor Trucking

The parade included honored citizens, fire engines, dancers, baton twirlers, cheerleaders, youth baseball leagues, churches and businesses.

Representatives of the Prince William Republican Party marched in the parade and met with citizens afterwards.

Nokesville Day is a tradition that has lasted more than 40 years. The reach has expanded beyond Nokesville to attracting families from Bristow, Manassas, Gainesville, Bealeton, Warrenton, Remington and beyond.

