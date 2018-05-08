Nokesville House Fire Displaces 2

Prince William Fire Units were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Longview Drive for a house fire, Monday, May 7 at 5:14 p.m.

“On arrival, crews observed smoke and fire showing from the rear of the structure,” said a fire & rescue spokesperson. “The fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished.”

Fire & Rescue describes damages as extensive. No injuries were reported. The Building Official did post the single family dwelling as unsafe to occupy.

Two adults were displaced.

The fire marshal’s office reported the fire originated in the kitchen with the exact cause undetermined.

